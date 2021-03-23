Scotland boys’ tennis returns core of competitive squad

Sophomore Cole Hamilton winds up for a forehand during a preseason practice. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Like all spring sports in 2020, the Scotland High School boys’ tennis team was never able to complete its season due to the pandemic.

But, after a strong start to the season in the matches they were able to play, head coach Leigh Carter hopes that carries over into this season.

“I’d expect for us to do well and to win,” Carter said. “Several of our boys have been playing a little bit on their own throughout the year, so I hope we can be really competitive. We started off really well last year, so I’m hoping to do well again this year.”

The Fighting Scots return six players from last year’s team that started the season 2-0 with convincing victories over Jack Britt and Lumberton, and add three newcomers.

Senior Drew Hamilton is back after playing the No. 1 singles position last year for Scotland. In the two matches the team played, he went 1-1, but as a sophomore in 2019, Hamilton had a 10-4 record at the No. 5 singles spot.

Behind him in the No. 2 spot is fellow senior Nick Eury. Eury played No. 3 singles last year, winning both of his matches and as the No. 6 singles player in 2019, went 12-2.

“They’re both really solid players,” Carter said. “Together in doubles they’re really good, so I’m hoping for good, challenging matches when we play teams like Jack Britt and Pinecrest. I’d really like for them to be challenging those Pinecrest players because Pinecrest has a very good team, as they always do. If we can be competitive, that’s what I’m looking for.”

The Nos. 3-6 singles positions remain in flux. Seniors Miles Murphy, Daniel Caudill and Bryce Cooper, along with sophomore Cole Hamilton will fill those spots.

Cole Hamilton, a left-handed player, was on the team last year, but didn’t play a singles or doubles position. Cooper enters his fourth year for the Scots and was 2-0 in the matches he played last year at the No. 4 singles spot. Murphy was 1-1 last season at the No. 6 singles position.

“(Cole Hamilton)’s really improved a good bit from last year to now, and I’m hoping that he’ll be our No. 3 player, but we’ll see what happens,” Carter said. “I expect for (Cooper) to do really well this year. I hope he gets to play either three or four. Last year was going to be (Murphy’s) first year playing, but it got cut short. I’m hoping for (Caudill) to be more competitive this year and be in the top six because he wasn’t in the top-six the other two years, but he’s improved.”

In practices, Carter said the team has focused on working on footwork, groundstrokes and ball placement, as well as mental things to think about during matches.

“We talk about where we should hit the ball, what should we be watching for from our opponent, things like that,” Carter said.

The Scots opened their season Tuesday at home against Purnell Swett.

