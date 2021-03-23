Staying home: SCA’s Clark signs with St. Andrews

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy guard Brodie Clark officially put pen to paper Monday to sign his letter-of-intent to play basketball for St. Andrews University.

Clark first announced his commitment to join the Knights on Oct. 30.

As the Saints leading scorer this season, he averaged 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game in leading SCA to its third straight conference tournament championship.

