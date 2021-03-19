The Scotland High School football team cruised to its third straight win to open the season, beating Seventy-First 49-20.

The Fighting Scots (3-0) scored 42 points in the first half, including a 28-point second quarter.

“We played really well in the first half,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “Thought we did a good job mixing up the pass and run.”

The second half was highlighted by senior running back Darrius Dockery’s 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown from senior quarterback Tyler Barfield in the third quarter.

Seventy-First (1-3) scored two fourth quarter touchdowns after the Scots already had the game well in hand.

In spearheading the offense, Barfield finished 8-for-16 for 222 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with an interception. Senior receiver Trey Chavis caught four of Barfield’s passes for 56 yards, sophomore Izeem Graham had two catches for 46 yards and senior receiver Mandrell Johnson’s lone catch of the game was a 35-yard touchdown.

Dockery, junior RJ Nicholson and Jaliel Purvis each carried the ball four times. Dockery had 31 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Nicholson ran for 52 yards and a touchdown and Purvis had 14 yards.

On defense, junior linebacker Ladarius McNeill had two defensive touchdowns — a 33-yard fumble return and a 31-yard pick-six, both in the second quarter.

Next, the Scots will play their third road game in three weeks, travelling to Southern Pines to face Pinecrest on March 26.

“It was good to play a lot of kids,” Bailey said. “Next week is huge and we needed everyone to be healthy.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.