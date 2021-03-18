Scots set to face ‘run-oriented’ Falcons on the road

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School varsity football team gets set to play the second game of a three-game road stand Friday night against Seventy-First.

Thus far this season, the Fighting Scots have put both opponents they’ve faced away by halftime, outscoring Purnell Swett 27-0 and Hoke County 35-0 in the first half of those games.

The Falcons come into this week’s game at 1-2, having lost two low-scoring games against Jack Britt and Hoke County to open the season and then winning a shootout against Lumberton last week.

“They’re a very run-oriented team,” said Scotland head coach Richard Bailey. “They do a great job of finding things that work and sticking with it.”

“Run-oriented” is probably putting it lightly. In three games, Seventy-First has thrown just 22 passes for 73 total yards. Whereas, on the ground, the Falcons are averaging 310 rushing yards per game and a whopping 8.2 yards per carry as a team.

Freshman Anthony Quinn Jr. and sophomore Jayden Shotwell are going to get the bulk of the carries for the Falcons. They both have more than 400 total rushing yards this season, including two 100-plus yard rushing games and four rushing touchdowns this season.

“(They also have a) very big offensive line — that concerns me and they have several good running backs,” Bailey said.

Defensively, junior safety Isaac Lewis has been a disrupter for the Falcons. Despite only playing in one game so far, he already has amassed 3.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss.

Sophomore defensive end Jasiah Harper is the Falcons’ leading tackler through three games, with 33 total tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss so far. Junior outside linebacker Jamieson Alston is right there behind Harper with 30 total tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss, as well.

“Defense-wise, they are very multiple and have some big kids up front,” Bailey said.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville.

