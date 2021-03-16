St. Andrews Roundup: Knights football falls to No. 10 Reinhardt

St. Andrews University football dropped a road game to No. 10 Reinhardt 42-14 Saturday.

The Eagles scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass on the opening offensive play of the game and it didn’t get much better for the Knights after that.

St. Andrews did most of its damage on the ground, to the tune of 327 rushing yards. Dashaun Ferguson had 75 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns, while Trevor McNeil carried the ball 19 times for 121 yards.

Reinhardt utilized its balanced offensive attack, amassing 192 passing yards and 203 rushing yards.

Next up, the Knights will host Bluefield at 1:30 p.m. on March 20.

Knights baseball wins series

Despite losing the first game of the series, the St. Andrews baseball team rebounded to win the next two games and take the series against Truett-McConnell.

The Bears won game one 11-3, and then the Knights won game two 8-5 and game three 4-1.

St. Andrews improves to 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

The Knights will face Carolina University Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Women’s lacrosse wins third straight

The St. Andrews women’s lacrosse team earned another running-clock win Saturday, beated Asbury 20-7.

The Knights were firmly in control from the start, and led 14-1 by halftime. Each team scored six goals in the second half.

Offensively, Shania Johnson led the knights, scoring seven goals on 11 shots. Skii Bolinger scored five goals on 13 shots, while Kennedy Martin netted four goals and Alia Loydd had a goal and five assists.

Next, the Knights will continue their conference schedule with a matchup with Reinhardt at noon on Saturday.

Men’s volleyball sweeps Truett-McConnell

The St. Andrews men’s volleyball team swept Truett-McConnell 3-0 Saturday to earn a back-to-back conference win.

The Knights won the first set 25-14, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-8.

Tomas Giraldo Restrepo led the Knights with seven kills and a .455 hitting percentage. He also added two assists and three digs. Kidanny Ortiz finished with four kills and contributed 19 assists.

Next up, the Knights will host Warner Thursday at 7 p.m.

