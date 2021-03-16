Sheppard walkoff RBI helps Lady Scots beat Jack Britt 6-5 for first time since 2017

Senior Kinsley Sheppard pitches during Scotland’s win over Jack Britt Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — As Scotland junior Kadence Sheppard stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out and junior Olivia Hyatt as the game-winning run on second base, she knew she needed to at least get a hit to the outfield.

An outfield shot, whether it be a sacrifice fly or a base hit, would at least get Hyatt into scoring position with junior Taylor Waitley due up next in the lineup.

Instead, Sheppard hit a walk-off RBI double to bring Hyatt in for the winning run for the Lady Scots to beat Jack Britt 6-5 in the season opener.

“I know Taylor, she’s a great hitter, so I’d expect her to move (Hyatt) in,” Sheppard said. “But then when I got two strikes on me, I got kind of nervous, but I just started to calm down and breathe and then that’s when she threw me that pitch and I cracked it.”

Starting with a 1-0 loss in extra innings last year before the season was called off due to the pandemic, the Lady Scots (1-0) haven’t beaten Jack Britt (0-1) since 2017.

“This is huge for us,” said head coach Adam Romaine. “We’re not going to sleep on anyone because, like I told them, this is just step one. Step two is Wednesday night with Purnell.”

Prior to the start of the season, Romaine knew how important the opening week of the season would be, coming up against perennial conference contenders Jack Britt Monday and Purnell Swett Wednesday. If the Lady Scots were serious about contending for a conference title this year, he said they had to do well against those two teams.

“I think we did everything right — with things we’ve worked on in practice and everybody doing their job,” Romaine said. “Defensively, I felt like we were going to be strong. We had a couple miscues, but we’ll talk about it tomorrow and work on it in practice.”

Senior pitcher Kinsley Sheppard had a rough start the first couple innings, giving up two runs in each inning to allow Jack Britt to jump out to a 4-2 early lead. She said she was trying to adjust to the umpire’s strike zone based on the strikes and balls he was calling.

After four hits led to those four runs in the first two innings, Kinsley allowed just four hits and one run the rest of the game. Kinsley finished with six strikeouts and gave up three walks.

“Our catcher (Waitley) started calling pitches — she kind of knew what pitches they were hitting after that,” Kinsley said. “I just came out there with the mindset that they’re going to hit the ball on me, but make sure they’re not good hits, just hits towards our players.”

Romaine said both team’s pitchers had to adjust to the tight strike zone. The Lady Scots got eight hits off Lady Bucs’ senior Carlie Myrtle, who finished with a 4.42 ERA.

The Lady Scots had their first chance to pull ahead in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Bucs had tied the game up 5-5 at the top of the inning. But despite three hits, Scotland couldn’t capitalize, stranding two runners on second and third base.

Waitley and Kadence both finished with two RBI. Kadence had three hits in her four at bats, while Hyatt and junior Raven Taylor both were 2-for-4 at the top of Scotland’s batting lineup.

“This was the number one team we were worried about playing,” Kinsley said. “We weren’t scared but we knew they were a good team to play against in the first game of the season. We practiced pitching off me in practice so when it came to game time, we were prepared to hit off (Myrtle) and just do what we needed to do.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.