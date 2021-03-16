Scotland girls’ soccer opens season with 9-0 loss to Jack Britt

The Scotland High School girls’ soccer team fell to Jack Britt 9-0 in its season opener Monday night.

The loss means the Lady Scots are 0-1 to start the season.

“The girls played pretty well, especially for not having a lot of time to prepare for the season,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “We struggled with possession and moving the ball out of our own half. We’ll probably be working on more possession game play moving forward.”

Next up for Scotland is a home meeting with Purnell Swett on Wednesday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.