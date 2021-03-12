Scotland softball sets sights on conference title

Senior pitcher Kinsley Sheppard throws to hitters during live-arm hitting practice Thursday afternoon. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — With all that he has coming back this season, Scotland High School softball Adam Romaine has his sights set on a Sandhills Athletic Conference championship.

“Just knowing what we’ve got coming back and looking at what other teams in the conference have coming back, we feel like we have a great chance to compete and win the conference,” Romaine said.

Right off the bat, the Lady Scots will be tested in their first two games of the season against Jack Britt and Purnell Swett next week.

“It’s going to be trickier this year with shorter (season),” Romaine said. “We have the two top ones that we know we have to compete against in the conference to make the (state) playoffs. Next week will be a deciding factor, not saying our season’s over if we lose both or that we can coast if we win both. We don’t take anybody lightly in our conference. But, for the last two months of workouts and two weeks of practice, our goal, our mindset is to win every game we play.”

Due to a combination of inclement weather and the postponement and eventual cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Lady Scots were only able to play one game in 2020 — a 1-0 extra innings loss to Jack Britt on the road.

However, the Lady Scots return most of the core from the 2019 team, including UNC-Pembroke signee and senior pitcher Kinsley Sheppard. Romaine said they will ride her shoulders and see where she takes them, just like they did her sophomore year.

In 113.1 innings pitched in 22 games her sophomore season, Sheppard had a 6-9 record with a 1.42 ERA and 133 strikeouts.

Also back is junior catcher Taylor Waitley, who was one of the Lady Scots’ best hitters as a freshman with a .406 batting average and 14 RBIs.

“I feel like having Taylor Waitley back behind the plate is a big help for us,” Romaine said. “I we’re strong defensively behind the plate with (her). I think she’s by far the best No. 1 catcher in the conference.”

In the infield, the Lady Scots will field a trio of juniors in first baseman Morgan Singletary, second baseman Raven Taylor and shortstop Oliva Hyatt. Her freshman year, Hyatt had a batting average of .408 and an on-base percentage of .444, while Taylor and Singletary batted .228 and .258, respectively.

“(Hyatt) was top three in the conference her freshman year in batting average and on-base percentage,” Romaine said. “So we’re going to continue to lean on her to be our leadoff for the year.”

The outfield will be led by the fifth and final junior of the group in Kadence Sheppard, who had a .292 batting average as a freshman.

“I have a group of five juniors that I think are the best group of classmen combined together in this conference,” Romaine said.

Most of the girls on the squad, especially the returning group have been playing showcase and high-level travel softball during the fall in the offseason, according to Romaine. So, they were able to practice two days per week, while getting the extra reps and hitting against other pitchers that they played against.

Romaine said the team has focused a lot on hitting in practice the last couple weeks, adding that the team didn’t necessarily have great offensive support behind Kinsley on the mound in 2019. The Lady Scots have done a lot of live-arm hitting off the three pitchers in practice to simulate what they’ll be hitting against in-game during the season.

When the weather wasn’t conducive to hitting outside in January and February, Romaine said they were able to take advantage of the indoor hitting facility in town to continue to work on hitting.

“We know and feel comfortable that once we give Kinsley Sheppard a one, two or three-run lead, it’s in the bank,” Romaine said, “but we have to get the runs for that.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.