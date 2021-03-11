Richmond boys’ soccer downs Scotland 4-0

Scotland’s Jordan Stone (7) dribbles past Richmond’s Jaxon Mabe (5) and Abrahm Padron (17) during Wednesday’s game. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — Despite Scotland’s efforts to hold Richmond at bay in the first half, a three-goal barrage in the second half from the Raiders earned them a 4-0 win against the Fighting Scots Wednesday night.

Richmond (9-3-1) usually prefers a fast build-up style of play in attack, but against the Scots, the Raiders were much more patient and deliberate in possession of the ball to try to find space in the Scots’ defense.

“We were a little bit slower in our transition, that was just the pace we were flowing at,” said Richmond head coach Chris Larsen. “Doing that allowed Scotland to kind of sit back and defend a little more. When they do that you have to pass the ball around and probe a little bit, kind of like in basketball when you got a team running zone, you got to work the ball around to find that hole and then attack.”

Scotland (3-10-1) largely preferred to keep its formation compact in defense, especially early on.

“That’s the way we’ve been playing most of the season — shift with the ball, always protect your goal and nothing in the box,” said Scotland head coach Blake Dickerson. “I had our midfielders kind of stay back a little more. It’s been helpful for us in the latter half of the season, getting more organized at the back.”

The Raiders’ first goal came in the 10th minute. Junior Luke Williams ran down the right wing and put a ground cross across the face of the goal and junior Cody Eason slotted it into the back of the net.

Scotland’s best chance of the first half came off a free kick from senior Jordan Stone. After a foul just outside the left corner of the 18-yard box, Stone lined up a low, bending shot at the near post that was just saved by Richmond senior goalkeeper James Ammons.

In order to get more space to open up against Scotland’s compact defense, Larsen said he told the Raiders at halftime to speed up their transition, attack a little bit more from the midfield and be more direct, and it paid off for the Raiders.

Richmond got its second goal less than a minute into the start of the second half when Williams ripped a high, lofting shot from about 25 yards out that floated over Scotland senior goalkeeper Blake Wood’s head and under the crossbar.

In the 47th minute, Richmond made it 3-0 as a long shot from senior Hector Castro ricocheted off the crossbar and fell to senior River Meacham, who tapped it into the net.

The Raiders got their fourth in the 61st minute on a Scotland own goal. Raiders senior wingback Bryan Stanback went flying down the left wing with the ball and slid a ground cross in front of the goal that was knocked in accidentally by two Scots.

Wednesday’s loss was the last game of the season for the Scots. Dickerson reflected on how the Scots have progressed this season compared to years past, adding that he’s seen how the team’s attitude, mentality on the field and overall gameplay, particularly in attack, have improved.

“We’re getting away from just playing defense every single game,” Dickerson said. “You see how we’re getting a better eye for the game, we’re moving more fluidly as a group, as opposed to just kicking the ball down the field and hoping the striker can get to it. That’s no way to win. Focusing on that possession, that build up, then getting into the attacking third is what we’ve spent a lot of time on and it shows. The win or loss record may not show it, but judging by how each of those boys have been playing this season, you can definitely see.

The Raiders, on the other hand, still have one more regular season game left on Thursday against Pinecrest, as well as a possible state playoff berth next week.

The Richmond junior varsity squad also beat Scotland 7-1 Wednesday night.

