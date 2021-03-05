Post-quarantine, Scots open season vs. Rams

Quarantine has come and gone, and the Scotland High School football team is set to finally open its season.

Initially, the schedule had the Fighting Scots opening against Jack Britt, but after Purnell Swett and Lumberton had to quarantine, the conference moved the schedule around and Scotland was set to open against rival Richmond. But then the Scots had to quarantine as well and that game was postponed to April 5.

Purnell Swett was originally supposed to be Scotland’s second opponent, but since the Scots were quarantined last week, they will open the season against the Rams Friday night at 6 p.m. at Pate Stadium.

“I think every team is struggling to get ready and both teams having to quarantine has put everyone further behind,” said Scotland head coach Richard Bailey. “I expect our kids to play hard, but it may not be pretty.”

The Rams struggled in 2019. Scotland handled them 49-6, and they went 1-6 in conference play and 1-10 overall, averaging just 6.5 points per game during the season.

Rams’ first-year head coach Stephen Roberson has the unique challenge of improving the team’s offense while facing considerable practice-time limitations due to the pandemic.

However, Purnell Swett does return senior running back Zeke Snell, along with Garyen Maynor and Jermaine McNeill at wide receiver.

Nathanael Henderson, a transfer student from South Carolina, is expected to start at quarterback.

Defensively, Snell and McNeill were the second and fifth leading tacklers on the team last season. Snell finished the year with 71 tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, while McNeill had 40 tackles. Snell also had two sacks and three interceptions, while McNeill had one interception.

Those unable to attend the game due to ticket limitations and COVID restrictions can still stream the game on NFHSnetwork.com.

“We’re excited for the opportunity and look forward to seeing what the 2021 version of the Fighting Scots is going to look like,” Bailey said.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]