Three Scotland High School varsity basketball players were named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.

For the boys, senior guard Mandrell Johnson and sophomore forward Lamonte Cousar each earned all-conference honors. On the girls’ team, junior guard Kadence Sheppard was named all-conference.

Johnson averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while Cousar averaged 14.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. For the girls, Sheppard averaged 11.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and four steals per game this season.

On the boys’ all-conference team, champions Pinecrest and Lumberton each had four players represented, Richmond had three players and Jack Britt had two, while Seventy-First, Hoke County and Purnell Swett each had one player named.

On the girls’ all-conference team, champions Jack Britt had four players, Pinecrest had three, Seventy-First, Purnell Swett, Richmond and Lumberton each had two and Hoke County had one.

The Fighting Scots went 4-8 overall and 2-8 in conference play and earned sixth place in the conference tournament.

The Lady Scots finished the season 1-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play. They earned seventh place in the conference tournament.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.