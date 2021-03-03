SCA boys win third straight CCAA tourney title

Chadon Locklear goes up for a layup during Saturday’s game against Liberty. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Saints pose with the trophy after winning their third straight CCAA tournament title. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — Three years ago, senior guard Rodney Locklear transferred to Scotland Christian Academy in the hopes of competing for and winning conference championships.

He and the Saints have done that and then some.

On Saturday, SCA won its 37th straight game against a Carolinas Christian Athletics Association conference opponent, capping off their season with a 79-68 win over Liberty Christian Academy to win their third straight CCAA tournament title.

“We’ve been through a lot of great battles, played a lot of great teams,” said head coach Chris Monroe. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew they were a great team and they wanted to beat us and we wanted to beat them. We just stuck to the game plan and stayed focused.”

After a first-place regular season finish earned them a first round bye in the tournament, the Saints (17-3, 11-0 CCAA) beat Antioch Christian Academy 76-59 in the tournament semifinal enroute to the title.

For Locklear and fellow senior guard Brodie Clark, it was a swan song of sorts, a chance to end their SCA careers on a high note. Clark, who is committed to continue his basketball career at St. Andrews, said the tough out-of-conference schedule they played helped prepare them for what they would face in the conference.

“Those guys mean everything to this team,” Monroe said. “We know if we have those guys on our team, then we have a chance to win. They both played great and we couldn’t ask for them to be any better.”

In the championship game, both teams took turns delivering and exchanging blows early on. They both picked their spots on the floor, finding success in the paint and from distance, but the Saints held a slight 20-16 edge at the end of the first quarter.

Offensive rebounds led to a number of second-chance points for Liberty in the first half and at halftime, SCA maintained a slim three-point lead, 38-35.

In the third quarter, with Liberty threatening to take the lead, Locklear hit a pair of three-pointers to give the Saints some breathing room and a 56-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“Defensively, I think we struggled a little bit, but I think our transition offense really got us through – transition threes, quick layups, that’s what got us going,” Clark said.

A couple fast break baskets off turnovers allowed the Saints to extend their lead to double digits with just under three minutes left. Clark said those turnovers were key to helping them put the game away. SCA finished with nine steals and forced 15 Liberty turnovers.

“Shots were going to fall eventually, as long as we kept shooting,” Clark said. “Us giving them open looks didn’t help, but once we started putting pressure on them, getting a lot of steals, that got us somewhere.”

Sophomore Chadon Locklear hit a couple key shots for the Saints down the stretch, finishing with 21 points.

Like he has for most of the season, Clark led the team in scoring with 30 points, while Rodney Locklear added 15 points.

“We just work too hard not to (win),” Rodney Locklear said. “That’s all we do is work. My coach says we’re the hardest working team on the court.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.