Scots fall to Purnell Swett 59-56 in SAC tourney fifth-place game

Scotland’s Patrick Reaves (5) goes up for a layup against a Purnell Swett defender during a game earlier this season. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost to Purnell Swett 59-56 Friday night in the fifth-place game in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

Rams’ senior Jaston Williamson scored the go-ahead basket for Purnell Swett with seven seconds left and then sealed the win with two free throws in the final second.

“A lot of mental mistakes in the fourth quarter,” said Scotland head coach Matt Justin. “We had a lot of opportunities. Missed free throws, turnovers and a loss of concentration cost us late in the game.”

The Fighting Scots (4-8, 1-7 SAC) were without senior guard Mandrell Johnson, but sophomore center Lamonte Cousar led the Scots with 19 points. Junior forward Yasin English also finished in double-figures with 11 points, while junior guard Patrick Reaves had seven points and senior forward Grayson Smith had six points.

The loss wraps up the season for the Scots. Justin said the other teams that had a lot of experience returning had a significant advantage coming into this season with the long lay off.

“It was just a tough year overall,” Justin said. “We only had two returning varsity players coming back (this year) and only one of them had significant experience. I think about 11 points per game returning made the transition significantly tougher with the huge lay off and the lack of an offseason for a young group.”

But, despite that, Justin reflected on the COVID-shortened season and was optimistic about the future.

“I am proud of the progress this year’s group made,” Justin said. “I think the group coming back (next year) has a bright future if they all return and have a strong offseason. They should be a contender in next year’s new conference.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]