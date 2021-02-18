Richmond Schedule Feb. 26 vs. Scotland March 5 at Pinecrest March 12 vs. Jack Britt March 19 vs. Hoke County March 26 at Lumberton April 1 at Seventy-First April 9 at Purnell Swett

Due to Purnell Swett and Lumberton being in quarantine for Week 1 of football season, the Sandhills Athletic Conference has opted to shift the schedule around, flipping the original Week 1 games with Week 7’s rivalry games.

As a result, Richmond and Scotland will open the season against each other next week on Feb. 26, according to Richmond athletic director Rob Ransom and Scotland athletic director David Johnson.

“It’s not ideal,” said Scotland head coach Richard Bailey. “You would like that game to be at the end of the year especially with the possibility of fans, but under these circumstances, we will do what we have to do to play games. At least we have a good chance of getting the game played if we can avoid COVID this week.”

Richmond’s original opening game at Purnell Swett will be played on April 9, while Scotland will host Jack Britt, its original opening opponent, that same night.

Also, Scotland’s original April 2 game against Lumberton has been moved up a day to April 1. Richmond’s visit to Seventy-First has also been moved up a day to April 1.

“We are ecstatic to be playing regardless,” said Richmond head coach Bryan Till. “Glad our athletic directors worked it out. It’s great leadership by our conference to make sure all the teams who could are playing.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.