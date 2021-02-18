Scots beat Jack Britt in consolation bracket; Lady Scots wrap up season with loss

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team knocked off Jack Britt 61-52 Wednesday night in the consolation bracket of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

The Fighting Scots (4-7, 1-6 SAC) split the two regular season meetings against the Bucs.

“(Wednesday night) was probably our best overall team effort of the year,” said head coach Matt Justin. “It was a total team effort. Everybody that came off the bench played with energy.”

The Scots had four players in double figures, with senior guard Mandrell Johnson leading the way with 16 points. Senior forward Grayson Smith finished with 11 points, while senior guard Jackson Sellers and junior guard Patrick Reaves each scored 10 points.

“Just overall they were super competitive blocking out around the basket and they played with an effort and generally acted like they wanted to be on the court,” Justin said.

Now, the Scots will travel to face Purnell Swett in the last game of the consolation bracket and their final game of the season.

Lady Scots wrap up season with loss

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ basketball team wrapped up its season Wednesday night with a 70-27 loss to Lumberton in the consolation bracket of the conference tournament.

“In the first quarter, we were the most poised with the movement of the ball and adjusting to Lumberton’s offense defensively and not letting them get as many looks on the perimeter,” said head coach Mallarie Murphy. “On our end, we were getting good looks in the paint, but not finishing.”

Freshman guard Madysan Hammonds led the Lady Scots with 10 points, while junior guard Kadence Sheppard had nine and 10 rebounds and junior guard Aiden Stewart had four points.

“From the second quarter on, we made silly turnovers and didn’t adjust in transition,” Murphy said. “I was proud that my players were still taking chances with their shots, especially in the third quarter which is where I thought the game got more physical.”

Since Friday’s would-be opponent Hoke County is in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, the game is canceled and Scotland (1-8, 1-6 SAC) finishes seventh place in the conference.

“I can say that this group of ladies has truly grown in the month we’ve been together,” Murphy said. “They were positive this whole month dealing with COVID, our team size and different basketball levels. This has been the most coachable team I’ve had with everyone wanting to get better and supporting each other. It’s not how I wanted to end our last game, but I’m honored to have been on this journey with them.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.