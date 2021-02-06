Scots, Lady Scots both fall to Pinecrest

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost at home to Pinecrest 71-46 Friday night.

The loss drops the Fighting Scots to 3-4 overall on the season and 1-4 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“We had our best game moving the basketball against a very good defense in Pinecrest,” said head coach Matt Justin. “The kids showed they are starting to understand how to manipulate the defense to get open looks. We just couldn’t buy a shot in the first half and most were good looks.”

Sophomore forward Lamonte Cousar scored 14 points for the Scots, while senior guard Mandrell Johnson finished with 11 points.

“We struggled with our transition defense again,” Justin said. “Pinecrest got a lot of wide open looks off transition even off made baskets. But we definitely moved the ball the best we have all year on offense, particularly in the first half.”

Next up, the Scots travel to defending 4A co-state champion Lumberton Tuesday night.

Second half struggles hurt Lady Scots in loss to Pinecrest

Despite a close first half, the Scotland High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Pinecrest 42-23 Friday night.

The loss dropped the Lady Scots to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

“Wonderful first half,” said head coach Mallarie Murphy. “We moved the ball well and adjusted well defensively in the zone we were playing.”

Junior guard Kadence Sheppard scored 15 of Scotland’s 23 points. Junior Ariel Timmons and freshman Madysan Hammonds each chipped in three points, while senior Carleigh Carter had two points.

“Second half we had too many turnovers in the third quarter,” Murphy said. “We didn’t handle the ball well and didn’t adjust to their full-court press. We are still not executing plays and it hurt us tonight. Pinecrest is fundamental. They moved the ball better than we could get to it, they made their shots once they got the ball in the paint and we didn’t respond.”

The Lady Scots visit Lumberton Tuesday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.