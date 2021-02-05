Scotland baseball, softball teams selling meals for fundraiser

Scotland softball player Oliva Hyatt during a game in 2019. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

LAURINBURG — With the heavily reduced numbers of fans at high school sporting events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are forced to come up with creative ways to try to raise money for their programs.

Scotland High School’s softball and baseball teams are holding the inaugural Paul Lemmond Fundraiser on Wednesday Feb. 17 to help raise money for the teams. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the teams will serve plates of BBQ, baked beans, slaw, bread and dessert through the Bagpiper restaurant at Scotland High School.

Plates cost $10 each and are available to pick up at the school. The teams are offering free delivery on all orders of 10 or more plates. All proceeds raised will be split down the middle to go both the Scotland softball and baseball teams, according to baseball head coach Greg Wrape.

“We’re trying to make this a yearly fundraiser for our programs,” Wrape said. “This is something we want to start out this year and grow it a little more each year.”

Wrape said the discussions and ideas for this fundraiser first came about several months ago.

“The further we went into it, with this being our first fundraiser, we wanted to keep the menu fairly simple,” Wrape said. “Maybe we’ll offer more items in the following years. Two chefs here at the school are helping us with the cooking and we’ve got our players volunteering to help put plates together, deliver plates and pass out plates.”

The money raised will be used for things like gear and equipment for the teams, as well as field maintenance items for the upcoming season, according to Wrape.

Wrape said the baseball team did a virtual Snap! Raise fundraiser online in the fall, which raised about $10,000, but that money was used primarily for clothing and apparel for the teams.

“Hopefully this is a starting point, and we can continue to build on it year after year,” Wrape said.

If anyone has any questions, Wrape said to call the school at 910-276-7370 and it will put people in touch with Wrape or softball head coach Adam Romaine.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]