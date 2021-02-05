Scots thrash 71st 8-0 on the road

The Scotland High School boys’ soccer team beat Seventy-First 8-0 Thursday night.

The win gets the Fighting Scots back to 2-2 overall on the season.

“Overall, we had a good game,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “The ball movement in the midfield was a lot more solid than in the past. We saw a lot of chances to score tonight, so we definitely benefitted from the touches on the ball.”

Junior Isaiah Jackson had three goals for the Scots, the team’s first hat trick of the season. Senior Jordan Stone scored two goals and provided an assist. Senior Nick Eury finished with two assists.

Plus, sophomores Hiroto Inamura and Scotty Boone each had a goal, while senior Drew Hamilton scored on a free kick.

Goalkeepers Blake Wood and Reid Callahan combined for six saves.

“Our defense and midfield are starting to mesh and run smoother than in the past,” Dickerson said.

Next up, the Scots travel to Pinecrest on Monday night.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.