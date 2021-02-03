Roundup: Scotland basketball loses to Jack Britt on the road

Scots drop second straight

The Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team dropped its second straight game in as many days Wednesday night, falling to Jack Britt 67-60.

The loss drops the Fighting Scots to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Sophomore forward Lamonte Cousar had 25 points to lead the Scots, while seniors Mandrell Johnson and Grayson Smith finished with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Scotland hosts Pinecrest Friday night.

Lady Scots lose to Jack Britt

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Jack Britt 58-20 Wednesday.

The loss drops the Lady Scots to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“Jack Britt had too many weapons for us (Wednesday night),” said head coach Mallarie Murphy. “The girls came out flat and we had low communication. We couldn’t really get into any type of rhythm unfortunately.”

Junior guard Kadence Sheppard scored 10 points for Scotland. Junior guard Ariel Timmons had six points, while freshman guard Madysan Hammonds and sophomore center Natalia Rodrigues each finished with two points.

Next up, Scotland hosts Pinecrest at home Friday.

Boys’ soccer falls to Hoke County

The Scotland High School boys’ soccer team lost to Hoke County 5-1 Tuesday night.

The loss drops the Fighing Scots to 1-2 overall on the season.

“Hoke had great passing angles and hard crosses to counter,” said head coach Blake Dickerson. “We just couldn’t keep up with their movement. Not a bad game for us by any means.”

After trailing just 1-0 at halftime, the Scots gave up four second half goals.

Senior midfielder Jordan Stone scored Scotland’s only goal with a long free kick in the second half, while senior goalkeeper Blake Wood had 18 saves on the night.

The Scots next travel to Seventy-First on Thursday.

