Parks & Rec spring sports registration begins Feb. 3

LAURINBURG — Registration for spring sports is beginning for Scotland County Parks & Recreation.

Registration begins Feb. 3 and will run through March 6.

Tee-ball is open to children ages 4-6, softball is open for children ages 7-16, while baseball is open for kids ages 7-12.

The cost to register is $15.

To sign up, register online at http://scotlandcounty.org/427/Parks-Recreation or call Scotland County Parks & Recreation at 910-277-2585.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.