Balanced scoring spurs Scots to win; Lady scots get first win

Junior guard Kadence Sheppard brings the ball up the floor Friday night against Hoke County. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Senior guard Mandrell Johnson (1) jumps in the paint for a shot at the rim Friday night against Hoke County. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A balanced scoring night offensively helped spur the Scotland High School varsity boys’ basketball team to a bounce back 79-63 win against Hoke County Friday night.

Head coach Matt Justin was pleased to see how the Fighting Scots (3-1, 1-1 SAC) bounced back from its road loss Thursday night against Purnell Swett.

“(Thursday night) was really balanced too, we almost had five guys in double figures,” Justin said. “Then (Friday night) we had those two guys lead us in scoring, but then still had several guys chip in. They did a good job of sharing the ball and pushing it. If they felt someone was open, they hit the open man, so that was good to see a little bit of balanced scoring.”

Senior guard Mandrell Johnson and sophomore center Lamonte Cousar both led the Scots in scoring, with 20 and 21 points, respectively, while junior guard Patrick Reeves chipped in 14 points.

“(Thursday night) was one of our worst games,” Cousar said. “(Tonight) we just ran plays and we executed. We cut and we moved the ball and got points in transition.”

Most of Cousar’s points came off rebounds and put backs at the rim, utilizing his size and athleticism.

The Bucks (1-1, 0-1 SAC) took advantage of the spacing in the Scots’ 2-3 zone defense early on, hitting shots from outside the three-point line and from the middle of the floor, which gave them a 19-18 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Scots were able to keep pace by attacking the rim and finishing baskets in the paint.

“They hit a few early — we had an idea of their two or three main outside shooters,” Justin said. “We were just trying to focus on getting solid close outs along the perimeter and making sure that they weren’t getting solid catch-and-shoot open threes.”

Offensive rebounds became a theme throughout the game, however, as Hoke was able to turn second chance opportunities into second chance points by getting after the offensive glass against Scotland.

A 14-2 scoring run to open the second quarter helped the Scots to build a double-digit lead. Despite the Scots’ run, the Bucks cut the lead back down to single by halftime, trailing by eight, 40-32.

The Scots opened the third quarter with another scoring run, but still Hoke managed to hang around, hitting a series of 3-pointers to keep within reach.

The Scots scored at least 18 points in all four quarters as part of their offensive barrage, and outscored the Bucks 18-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Junior guard Yasin English had seven points, while seniors Jackson Sellers and Grayson Smith each finished with six points apiece.

Next up for the Scots is a home game against Seventy-First Tuesday night.

Lady Scots get first win, beat Hoke County 51-31

When coaching a team as young and inexperienced as the Lady Scots, head coach Mallarie Murphy prefers to keep things simple.

Since practices started a few weeks ago, Murphy has continued to work with the team on its fundamentals.

“You can’t beat fundamentals, and I’m not going to stray away from that,” Murphy said.

That continued emphasis on fundamentals paid off Friday night, as the Lady Scots (1-1, 1-1 SAC) got their first win of the season, beating Hoke County 51-31.

Murphy called the win a big confidence booster for her young group.

“They’re seeing that they can score and they’re not being as timid as they once were,” Murphy said. “Made baskets can do that for you. They’re starting to believe in themselves and I really like that. They’re still not as comfortable as they would like to be, but they’re asking me plenty of questions and I’m trying to teach them. You can’t beat having a coachable team.”

Murphy describes junior guard Kadence Sheppard as the “workhorse” of the team, the engine that makes it go.

Her performance shows it too, as she led all scorers against the Lady Bucks (0-5, 0-3 SAC), finishing with 21 points for the Lady Scots, including 11 in the first quarter.

“She’s been like that since her freshman year,” Murphy said. “Then having that as a model for the rest of the girls I think makes them want to play harder and know that they can do the same thing that she’s doing.”

Freshman Madysan Hammonds scored 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while senior Carleigh Carter had 8 points, junior Ariel Timmons finished with five points and sophomore Natalia Rodrigues scored four points.

Next up for the Lady Scots is a home game against Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.