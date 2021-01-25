Carter named conference Player of the Year

LAURINBURG — Scotland volleyball senior Carleigh Carter was named Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.

Carter led the Lady Scots to an 11-2 conference runner-up finish and a first round appearance in the 4A state playoffs.

“I was so excited to find out about this recognition,” Carter said. “Ever since my freshman year, my dream and goal was to earn this title one day. I’m so thankful to be named conference player of the year.”

Carter finished the season with 147 kills and 172 digs as an all-purpose player for the Lady Scots, leading the team in both categories.

Scotland’s junior Kate Carter, junior Kamdyn Morgan and senior Kinsley Sheppard also earned all-conference honors.

Kate finished the season with 108 kills, while Morgan tallied 284 assists for the Lady Scots. As the team’s libero, Sheppard had 152 digs this season.

Conference champion Pinecrest had six players named, while Jack Britt and Lumberton each had three players named. Seventy-First and Richmond each had two players earn all-conference honors and Purnell Swett and Hoke County each had one player named all-conference.

