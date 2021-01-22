Scots seeking to improve after couple tough seasons

The Scotland boys’ soccer team works on attacking and defending drills during practice Tuesday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland boys’ soccer team works on attacking and defending drills during practice Tuesday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

“Scotland’s never been the team to be up there in the rankings, so we want to be the ones to turn that around.” — senior GK Blake Wood

LAURINBURG — It’s no secret that the Scotland High School boys’ soccer team has had a rough last couple seasons.

The Fighting Scots have combined for just 10 wins over the last three seasons, and head coach Blake Dickerson said the team’s confidence level has to improve this year if it wants to start to turn things around.

“These boys have the talent, they have the drive,” Dickerson said. “But, for some reason when they get a goal scored on them, they think it’s going downhill.”

Dickerson has started to slowly turn things around for the soccer program in the last year or two. He said the team went from 8-0 and 9-0 losses to 3-0 and 4-0 losses. As the team’s defense has slowly improved, Dickerson said he’s now trying to get better in attack on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s an improvement, it’s a move in the right direction,” Dickerson said. “I’ve played defense my entire life, so that’s what I know. I’m starting to learn more as I coach more about how to implement attacking strategies, how to move the ball better, so I’m growing just as much as these players are, and I can only foresee us getting better.”

Senior goalkeeper Blake Wood said the team’s goal is to finish higher in the standings.

“Scotland’s never been the team to be up there in the rankings, so we want to be the ones to turn that around,” he said.

The Scots lose their three leading goal scorers from last season in Adolfo Duran, Connor Bert and Danny Reyes, but Dickerson has confidence in this year’s squad, and it starts with Wood in goal. Wood said the shorter season means that they need to come out strong right from the start.

“Every conference game matters, so we need to come out swinging,” Wood said.

Wood played in 17 of Scotland’s 20 games last year and had 187 saves during the season, averaging out to 11.0 per game.

“This is his second year as varsity keeper,” Dickerson said. “He’s phenomenal, he works hard and he’s a senior this year so I expect a lot out of him. You’re going to see him put up some good saves this year working with the defense.”

Junior Sammar Goraya will be playing in both defense and midfield at times this season, according to Dickerson.

“I want to see a lot more out of him this year,” Dickerson said. “I want to see him a lot more comfortable with the ball at his foot because he’s going to have a lot riding on next year when he’s a senior.”

Dickerson said senior Nick Eury has been an asset to the team in midfield with his size and durability, adding that Eury is not afraid to use that size and put his body out there to help the Scots win back the ball defensively and possess the ball in attack. Eury played in 18 games last season, scoring one goal and had one assist.

On the wings, the Scots return seniors Daniel Caudill and Jordan Stone, as well as the Hamilton brothers, Andrew and Cole. Caudill saw limited action last year, but Stone scored a goal and tallied an assist.

As a sophomore, this will be Cole’s first season on the varsity squad after playing for the JV team last year, while the senior Andrew scored two goals and added an assist last season for the Scots.

One of the team’s most improved players is sophomore Scotty Boone.

“He got a lot better in the offseason, and I can definitely tell he’s got a better eye for the game,” Dickerson said. “He just needs to get a little more playing time and get in a little more of those situations to understand how things work.”

Eury said the team has been working on ball control a lot in practice, which goes along with Dickerson’s increased emphasis on possessing the ball, attacking and goal scoring. Eury added that improving communication on the pitch is a big part of that.

“We want to be able to control the game, rather than be the ones being controlled,” Eury said.

The Scots open their season at home Monday against Jack Britt.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.