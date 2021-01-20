Lady Scots’ Carter signs with Coastal Georgia

Scotland volleyball senior Carleigh Carter poses for photos with her Scotland teammates and coaches. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Carleigh Carter’s journey to get to this point has been anything but easy.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused all kinds of issues for the Scotland volleyball senior’s recruitment. She wasn’t able to travel to visit schools or play in front of prospective coaches since the NCAA had extended the recruiting dead period.

A few weeks before Scotland’s season began, Carter said she felt “very behind” in her recruiting process.

But, despite all the obstacles, Carter finally found a school where she could continue her volleyball career, and on Tuesday she officially signed her letter-of-intent to play for the College of Coastal Georgia.

“It feels good because I just know that this is where I want to be,” Carter said. “I’m so thankful that (Coastal Georgia) Coach (Israel) Delgado wants me on his team and to know where I’m going lifts a heavy weight off of me and all the stress of finding out where I’m going to end up. So, I’m very excited to play for Coastal Georgia.”

Carter said she also considered Averett University, along with a couple other schools, but Coastal Georgia stood out to her because of the location, coaches, team, campus and volleyball program overall.

“I just loved everything about it,” she said.

Having also played at the collegiate level, Scotland head coach Mallory Wheeler knows the excitement that Carter is experiencing firsthand. Wheeler added how rewarding it is to see a player that she’s coached get to realize their dreams of continuing their playing career.

“I watched her grow for four years, and the growth she made from last year to this year was awesome,” Wheeler said. “At first, she was young and she made some errors and things like that but as the years progressed, she’s been somebody that I was not even worried about her making a mistake. There were games this season where she was errorless. It’s been really cool to see that growth.”

After signing, Carter told a room full of her teammates and coaches how much she would miss them and that she’d never forget the memories they’d made together.

“She’s been a staple,” Wheeler said. “We’re definitely going to miss her a lot. She was a force on our team and she’s leaving big shoes to fill, for sure.”

