Scotland basketball ‘forever changed’ after passing of assistant coach

LAURINBURG — Robert Brown always went above and beyond his duties as a teacher and coach.

Scotland Athletic Director David Johnson said Brown would always come help monitor lunches at Scotland High School even when he wasn’t scheduled to be on duty. Johnson added that teachers would make a fuss if he wasn’t available as a substitute teacher because they knew he would be able to handle things with their students while they were gone.

Even after he had already gone above and beyond, Johnson said Brown would always ask if there was anything more he could help with.

“That was the kind of man he was,” Johnson said. “Always willing to help, gave his time to help grow our young people and always had a kind word to share.”

After years of service to Scotland High School and to the community, Brown passed away on Tuesday. He was 71.

For the past several years, Brown had served as Scotland varsity boys basketball’s assistant coach, alongside head coach Matt Justin.

Justin said Brown was the first person that the school principal introduced him to when he was hired about 5-6 years ago. Brown had been running the team’s workouts since the previous head coach had left.

“We hit it off right away,” Justin said, “and he was probably my best friend since I’ve been here, certainly the person I spoke to the most.”

Brown loved to talk about sports, according to Justin. In addition to basketball, Justin said the two of them would always be talking about the NFL, college football and college basketball.

But Brown loved more than just sports, he loved people too — especially the students and players that he worked with.

“The players enjoyed being around him,” Justin said. “He was a player’s coach. The kids knew they could go to him if they needed something. He certainly looked out for the kids’ best interests, and he’s going to be sorely missed by myself and just the basketball program in general. It’s sad to think about, but I know he’s in a better place.”

Justin said he’s received many messages from former players this week expressing their sadness and condolences at Brown’s passing.

The team plans to do something to honor Brown this season. But currently, they are still in quarantine after coming into contact with a Purnell Swett player who tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, which Justin said makes it difficult to get together and do something since they can’t practice or play for a few more days.

Still, Justin has been discussing ideas with the team about what they could do, including ideas like framing a Scotland jersey signed by the players and presenting it to Brown’s family in a ceremony before a home game.

Brown’s influence as a coach wasn’t just around Scotland County. He worked and coached for several years in Robeson County. Brown was the assistant varsity boys’ basketball coach for West Robeson High School in the late 1980s, he was a varsity football assistant for Purnell Swett in the early 1990s, he served as the softball and freshman baseball coach for Purnell Swett at one point and he was also once the freshman boys’ basketball coach at Purnell Swett.

“Coach Brown was a great guy,” said Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey. “The kids loved him and he loved kids. He always told it like it was and had a knack for saying it in a manner that the kids understood and respected.”

For those that wish to pay their respects, according to McPhatter Funeral Services, Brown’s viewing will be Sunday afternoon from 1-5 p.m. at McPhatter Funeral Home, while his funeral will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday.

“I’ve had some of the current players message me about wanting to go out strong this season for Coach Brown,” Justin said. “He just brought an energy to the gym. He could always get the kids to laugh or smile, that was just his personality. Scotland basketball is forever changed with him not being around.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected]