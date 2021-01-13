SAC ADs revamp basketball schedule

LAURINBURG — Sandhills Athletic Conference athletic directors have revamped the basketball season schedule in light of the multitude of recent game postponements and cancellations due to teams being in quarantine for COVID-19 protocols.

All teams will now play a seven-game conference schedule and a conference tournament at the end of the regular season will determine the seeding for determining state playoff teams. Also, all games played up until Jan. 22 will be considered “nonconference” games, even though they were against SAC opponents.

Scotland athletic director David Johnson said the conference tournament will have a winner’s bracket and a consolation bracket so that all conference teams still play the same number of games.

“It’s fair for all the teams,” Johnson said. “It gives everybody a shot at the conference title and still a shot to make it into the state playoffs if you finish in the bottom half, but get hot at the right time and win it all.”

Currently, Scotland’s boys’ basketball team is 2-0, but is in quarantine after being exposed to a Purnell Swett player, who tested positive for COVID-19, in their game on Jan. 8.

The girls’ team wasn’t planning to play any games until the end of January anyway because of player limitations and waiting for more players to join the team after volleyball season ended.

Johnson said they also considered a possible nine-game conference schedule in case the NCHSAA ruled that the conference tournament couldn’t be used or wouldn’t count towards the overall season record.

“Hopefully, all teams can stay safe and avoid being quarantined like we have this first part of the basketball schedule,” Johnson said. “But safety is the most important priority.”

The conference has also imposed additional guidelines regarding the schedule. In order to be considered the conference’s No. 1 seed, a team must have played at least five games.

The team that earns the No. 1 seed at the end of the regular season will be considered the conference’s No. 1 seed for NCHSAA state playoff seeding regardless of how they do in the conference tournament. The conference tournament is primarily to determine the remaining seeds Nos. 2-8 in the conference for state playoff seeding.

For example, if a team finishes the season 4-0, it cannot be considered for the No. 1 seed. Those three conference games that it missed would be considered losses for tournament seeding purposes and the team would be placed in the conference tournament and considered as a team with a 4-3 record.

Revised boys’/girls’ varsity basketball conference schedule

Jan. 19 — Away at Pinecrest (Boys only)

Jan. 26 — Away at Purnell Swett

Jan. 29 — Home vs. Hoke County

Feb. 2 — Home vs. Seventy-FIrst

Feb. 3 — Away at Jack Britt

Feb. 5 — Home vs. Pinecrest

Feb. 9 — Away at Lumberton

Feb. 12 — Home vs. Richmond

Feb. 15-19 Conference Tournament

