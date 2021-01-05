Scotland boys’ basketball focused on improving

The Scotland boys’ basketball team scrimmages during practice Tuesday evening. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland boys’ basketball team scrimmages during practice Tuesday evening. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Varsity Roster • Freshman center Alonzo Easterling • Senior G, F Aaron Ganzy • Junior G, F Patrick Reeves • Senior G, F Kavon Jones • Senior forward Grayson Smith • Junior guard Mehki Gibson • Junior G, F Yasin English • Sophomore C, F, G Lamonte Cousar • Junior F, C Chris Quick • Senior guard Jackson Sellers • Freshman guard Jaiquez Caldwell • Senior G, F Mandrell Johnson

LAURINBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic and all the changes it has forced upon high school athletics, Scotland boys’ basketball head coach Matt Justin has tempered expectations for his squad this season.

The goal this season for the Fighting Scots is simple: trying to improve every day that they’re in the gym.

“It’s been a weird offseason and just a weird year overall for everyone,” Justin said. “Every team in the conference has goals of winning the conference and advancing to the playoffs, but the only way that’s going to happen is to try to win every day and try to improve every day.”

Justin said since they weren’t able to have much of an offseason, tryouts lasted a little bit longer than they usually would have. They utilized a little more than a week to get players in the gym and give them a thorough look.

Since those tryouts in early December, he said the team has been implementing offensive and defensive sets, plays, and game plans that they’ll be able to utilize in the first couple of games this week.

The Fighting Scots open their season Wednesday night at home against Jack Britt, before then hosting Purnell Swett on Friday.

Justin said he was expecting to have three returning varsity players from last year’s squad, but one decided to focus on football with the season coming up in February. So, the Fighting Scots will have senior forward Grayson Smith and senior guard Mandrell Johnson back this season to lead the way.

As an all-conference honoree last season, Johnson averaged 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 18 games, while Smith played in 19 games while averaging 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

“(Mandrell) had several games where for long periods of time, he was kind of the best player on the floor,” Justin said. “So we expect him to be a significant contributor. I think both those guys will be — Grayson looks like he’s improved quite a bit. We’re counting on both those guys to kind of be leaders for the new players in the program that made the team this year.”

One of the biggest changes this year for high school basketball in adjusting to the pandemic is the mask mandate. Like it did for volleyball, the state is requiring players and coaches to wear masks during practice and during games, even on the court.

“It’s certainly an adjustment, for sure, even for myself to try to pay attention to keeping it up,” Justin said. “For the kids, it’s certainly going to be an adjustment because it’s harder to breathe with the mask on. So, we’re doing the best we can to stress the importance of wearing it and keeping it up.”

Other rules have been implemented by the NCHSAA to try to minimize contact between players and to make it easier for players to adjust to wearing the mask in games, including removing the jump ball at the beginning of the game and the addition of another official timeout to each half to allow players more time to catch their breath with the mask on.

“I’ve talked to some other coaches and they had like a scrimmage and they gave them that extra timeout, and they thought it was effective in helping the kids be able to come off to the side, get a drink and get their breath,” Justin said. “Anything that we can think of that might help the players become more accustomed to wearing those is a good thing.”

The Fighting Scots averaged 55.1 points, 35.8 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game en route to finishing 12-12 overall and 8-6 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play last year.

“We’re going to be really young and inexperienced, which doesn’t necessarily always mean a bad thing,” Justin said. “We’ll find out how ready some of these guys are and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

