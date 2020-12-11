Scotland improves to 7-1 with straight sets win over Jack Britt

Lady Scots will face Purnell Swett next on Dec. 15

Coming off a rivalry win at Richmond Tuesday night, the Scotland High School volleyball team continued its three-game road trip with a 3-0 win over Jack Britt Thursday night.

The Lady Scots took the first set 25-17, held on to take a tight second set 25-23 and closed out the win 25-18 in the third set.

The win improves Scotland to 7-1 on the season, just one game behind 8-0 Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

“We played our butts off,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler. “Our serve receiving and serves were outstanding. We had really good court awareness and were really smart with our shots.”

Wheeler said senior Kinsley Sheppard and junior Taylor Waitley passed the ball well, while juniors Kate Carter and Angelle Norton and senior Carleigh Carter were efficient in attack.

Wheeler closed by adding that junior Kamdyn Morgan was effective with her ability to score on the dump and was smart with her sets.

Next, the Lady Scots will wrap up their road trip with a visit to Purnell Swett on Dec. 15, before then getting three straight home games to close out the month of December.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.