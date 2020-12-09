Net play key in Scotland’s 3-0 win over rival Richmond

Senior Carleigh Carter tips the ball over two Richmond blockers during Scotland’s win Tuesday night. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — On a night where the direction a ball bounced could have influenced the outcome of a given set, net play was pivotal in Scotland’s straight sets 3-0 win over rival Richmond.

Junior Taylor Waitley said that the Lady Scots (6-1) knew that they would need big blocks at the net to neutralize Richmond’s hitters.

“We also knew that if we swung aggressively and played smart at the net, we would shut down their defense too,” she said. “I thought we did a really good job of just being aggressive overall.”

The match was much closer than the score would indicate. The added motivation of being such a heated rivalry was a factor, as well. Last year, Richmond won the regular season finale and upset Scotland in the semifinal of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

“None of us have ever beaten Richmond on their court and we knew we were the team to change that,” Waitley said. “I definitely wanted the win since I played there last year. We’re all super competitive and want to win everywhere so we can take conference.”

Senior Carleigh Carter praised the team’s blocking and coverage of hitters at the net, adding that the goal was to keep mistakes low.

“At times, we kind of underestimated their attackers when they were in system,” said head coach Mallory Wheeler. “We kind of got used to them being a little bit out of system and we didn’t block as well as I thought we should have. If they had been in system more, we would definitely have had to adjust our blocking scheme a whole lot more.”

The two teams largely exchanged points to start the game after Scotland got off on an early 4-0 run. Most points either ended quickly on attacks or errors or ended up producing long rallies.

After being tied 13-13, a brief run allowed the Lady Scots to put some distance between them and the Lady Raiders. Richmond came close, but was unable to get over the hump and close the gap any closer than two points. The Lady Scots took the first set 25-17 on the serve of junior Kadence Sheppard.

Like the first, the second set opened up close and stayed that way. Each time it looked as though one team would assert control, the other responded with a scoring run or by winning a long rally to seize back momentum. Until late in the set when the Lady Scots were able to capitalize on a series of Richmond errors to take the second set 25-17, ending it on a kill from Carter.

The unforced errors piled on early in the third set for Scotland as the Lady Raiders tried to ride the home crowd’s noise and support to inspire a comeback.

Each time the set was tied – 13-13, 17-17 and 19-19 – the Lady Scots were able to win the pivotal points to break the tie and pull ahead. The Lady Raiders were able to save the first match point, but Scotland finished off the set 25-21 and the 3-0 win on the next point.

“I don’t know if they kind of looked at how Richmond’s been doing, but you can’t look at that because they want to beat you,” Wheeler said. “You’re their rival, so they’re going to come out and play different volleyball against Scotland than they would against Jack Britt or Lumberton. They played better than I thought they were going to, but I’m still excited with the result.”

JV unable to escape deficit in loss

The Lady Scots junior varsity squad dropped its second game of the season, falling to rival Richmond 2-0.

After exchanging the first few points, Richmond opened things up with a 9-3 lead that forced a Scotland timeout. Several unforced errors cost the JV Lady Scots points early on, but still they hung around throughout the first set. The JV Lady Raiders did just enough to keep them at arm’s length, however.

With the score 20-14, Richmond was able to close out the first set on a 5-0 run to take the early 1-0 lead.

After Scotland jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second set, the Lady Raiders countered with a 4-0 run and the set only tightened from there. The second set was epitomized by five ties in the middle and latter stages of the set.

Tied 21-21, the JV Lady Raiders closed out the set and clinched match with a 4-0 run.

