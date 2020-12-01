Scotland boys’, girls’ XC finishes second at Pinecrest

The Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each had a second-place team finish at Monday’s meet at the Elks Club Course hosted by Pinecrest.

“We used this meet as a training run to familiarize ourselves with the course and get some hill work,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “It is important to learn the course because its where the conference meet is held.”

Junior Cooper Sutherland and senior Jackson Sellers were the top finishers for the Fighting Scots, with Sutherland taking 10th with a time of 20:30.00 and Sellers finishing right behind him in 11th in 21:31.40. The top-five Scotland runners finished within a minute of one another.

Pinecrest took each of the top-9 spots at the meet.

For the girls’ team, senior Bethany Matthews led the way with a sixth-place finish and a time of 24:30.00. Sophomore Carson Buie was just a second behind her.

“Our team ran the plan I laid out for them and we gained knowledge about the course, which was the goal,” Wrape said.

Both teams have a quick turnaround with a home meet at James Morgan Recreation Complex Wednesday against Purnell Swett, Pinecrest and Lumberton. Six seniors will be honored for Senior Day after the races are complete.

