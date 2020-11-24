Scotland boys’, girls’ XC win second straight meet

Senior Sellers takes first for boys, sophomore Buie places first for girls

The Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each won their second team meets of the season Monday afternoon at Jack Britt.

“Just a really good run by the boys and girls,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “Good to have the top overall boys and girls finishers and win both meets as a team.”

Running against Jack Britt, Hoke County and Purnell Swett, the Scotland boys were able to capture six of the top eight spots in the individual standings.

Senior Jackson Sellers won his second 5k race in as many meets so far this season, finishing in a time of 17:32.00, just three seconds off his personal record time set last week. Junior Cooper Sutherland finished third for the Fighting Scots, sandwiched between a pair of Jack Britt runners, with a time of 18:12.00.

Scotland then swept fifth through eighth place.

The girls’ team then took three of the top-four spots, including first and second.

Sophomore Carson Buie won her second straight race, finishing with a time of 22:06.94, followed by senior Bethany Matthews, who had a time of 22:29.94.

Senior Madison Williams then rounded out the fourth-place spot for the Lady Scots, finishing with a time of 23:42.13.

Boys’ Results

1) Jackson Sellers 17:32.00

3) Cooper Sutherland 18:12.00

5) Jennings Dean 18:23.00

6) Andrew Hamilton 19:10.00

7) Hogan Hyatt 19:38.00

8) Keldon Clark 19:48.00

12) Colton Locklear 20:34.00

Girls’ Results

1) Carson Buie 22:06.94

2) Bethany Matthews 22:29.94

4) Madison Williams 23:42.13

7) Mikayla Tucker 27:05.42

14) Laura Wlodarczak 29:20.72

15) Ava Reeder 31:00.70

