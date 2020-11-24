Serving key for Lady Scots in 3-0 win at Hoke County

Junior Angelle Norton blocks a kill at the net, while senior Carleigh Carter looks on Monday night against Hoke County in Raeford. Neel Madhavan | The Laurinburg Exchange

RAEFORD – The Scotland High School volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a third straight 3-0 win Monday night, this time over Hoke County.

Serving was key to the Lady Scots’ victory, earning them a number of quick, easy points, particularly in the first set.

Head coach Mallory Wheeler said serving is a big emphasis for them and that it’s something they work on every day.

“I feel like one of our strengths is our serve,” Wheeler said. “I tell them, if we play a team that has a really good offense, you can keep them out of their system and win sets and games that way. Keeping the serves so that they can’t pass and run their offense the way they want to is a strength and something we’re going to stick with to be our focus this season, for sure.”

One of the drills that the Lady Scots (3-0) do to practice serving is a game called “Around the World,” according to senior Kinsley Sheppard.

One player on each side of the court will place themselves in a specific position on the court and the player serving on the opposite side will try to place their serve on that position.

“We have definitely improved on our serving this year,” Sheppard added.

The power and ball placement generated by that improved serving often had the Lady Bucks off balance when returning.

Scotland started fast, winning the first set 25-6. Hoke County didn’t take its first lead until 3-2 early in the second set, which they eventually extended to 8-4, but the lead was short lived because the Lady Scots then answered with a 21-9 run to take the second set 25-17.

The third set was much like the first – it even finished with the same score line. Scotland’s attacking front line proved to be too much for the Lady Bucks at the net, with the final point ending on a kill from senior Carleigh Carter.

Carter continued her hot start to the season for the Lady Scots. The senior has been a crucial part of Scotland’s unbeaten start with her all-around defensive and attacking play.

She said her goal is always to play her heart out every game, whether it be on the back line or the front line.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed from her, especially from last year is that she sees the court now where she’s able to get up there and see, I got a deep shot and she places it there, whereas last year she was just trying to go up and hit the ball as hard as she could every time,” Wheeler said. “Her knowledge of the game, her court awareness – it shows and she’s a smart player now.”

Against the Lady Bucks, Carter finished with 15 kills and 10 digs, leading the team in both categories. Sheppard added seven digs of her own, while junior Angelle Norton had seven kills.

The Lady Scots have a quick turnaround as they try to remain unbeaten, heading to Fayetteville to face Seventy-First High School Tuesday night before breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I think the biggest thing is just continuing to keep a level head no matter who’s across the net,” Wheeler said. “We knew coming out – not the strongest team, but I still want our side to play Scotland volleyball, keeping low errors, working on keeping a level playing field the whole time, having more ups than downs and not digging any holes in matches.”

JV earns comeback win

The Scotland volleyball junior varsity team overcame a slow start to beat Hoke County’s JV squad in three sets Monday night.

The Lady Bucks jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set. Scotland would close the deficit to 13-9, but would score just two points the rest of the set, as Hoke County took the first 25-11.

The low ceiling in Hoke County’s gym affected the JV Lady Scots on a number of points, with balls bouncing off the ceiling tiles on high bunts and digs.

Sophomore Angel Cole had a number of key blocks and kills at the net during Scotland’s 11-1 run to open the second set. After falling behind by double digits, the JV Lady Bucks staged a run to tie the second set 20-20.

With the set tied 22-22, the JV Lady Scots were able to close on a 3-0 run to take the set and force a tiebreaker set.

Scotland carried over their momentum from the end of the second set to win the third 15-7, ending on a 4-0 run on sophomore Sydnee Dial’s serve.

