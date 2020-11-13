Scotland XC confident in chance to contend this year

Scotland girls’ cross country runners warm up before practice Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange SHS Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Schedule • Nov. 18 Purnell Swett*, Richmond, Scotland, Seventy-First • Nov. 24 Jack Britt*, Purnell Swett, Scotland, Hoke County • Nov. 30 Pinecrest*, Scotland, Hoke County, Seventy-First • Dec. 2 Scotland*, Purnell Swett, Pinecrest, Lumberton • Dec. 9 Jack Britt*, Pinecrest, Richmond, Scotland • Jan. 6 Lumberton*, Hoke County, Scotland, Seventy-First * denotes host school

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams consider themselves contenders this year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, according to senior Jackson Sellers.

“We use that as motivation to keep pushing,” Sellers said. “With the shortened season, we want to make every race count.”

More than anything though, the Fighting Scots are just happy to be back and have the chance to run and compete again.

“There is a lot of excitement now that we are getting close to competition,” said head coach Greg Wrape. “We had some challenging workouts and high mileage the last few weeks, and our athletes have met the challenge. The excitement is ramped up because we race soon but ultimately we’re trying to peak at the conference and regional meets in January.”

As a team, the boys finished third at the conference meet last year, while the girls finished second.

Individually, Sellers finished fifth at the conference meet with a time of 17:32:00, and then went on to a 34th place finish at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional. Along with Sellers, the boys’ team returns junior Cooper Sutherland, junior Keldon Clark and senior Jennings Dean, all of whom finished in the top 25 at the conference meet a year ago.

Senior Madison Williams returns as the lone senior to run for the girls, along with junior Bethany Matthews and sophomores Carson Buie and Laura Wlodarczak.

“The girls and I are hoping to make it as a team to regionals this year,” Williams said. “I am trying to do better than last year. I had a rough season last year.”

Like Sellers, Williams also finished fifth at last season’s SAC meet, but with a time of 21:43:00. Matthews and Buie also tallied strong finishes, coming in 13th and 14th, respectively. At the regional, Williams finished 65th, Matthews finished 68th and Buie finished 69th.

Sellers said a strength for both teams is their maturity and experience.

“We only have one freshman on the whole boys’ and girls’ team,” he said.

He added that Scotland’s lack of depth can hurt them when it comes to competing against some top teams like Pinecrest.

“We just don’t have the numbers that some of the top teams do, but we always compete,” Jackson said.

Wrape said he expects his returning runners to take up and embrace leadership roles for the team.

“We don’t have a lot of vocal leadership, but I think leadership comes down to actions more than words anyway,” he said. “Our returners know what is expected as far as effort, consistency and dedication. They do a nice job at showing this in workouts and by completing their weekend runs consistently. You also see the camaraderie of the team when we have the hard workouts and they are out pulling for each other.”

Cross country runners are used to running in warmer weather since their season usually starts in August. But, this year, adapting to running in colder weather will also be key to success with the season running from November to January.

“I like running when it gets colder anyway,” Williams said.

COVID cases have started increasing around the state. So, the NCHSAA implemented a mandatory mask policy Thursday for all volleyball players, coaches and support staff during games, including those actively playing on the court. However, that mandate does not extend to cross country and other outdoor sports. It remains to be seen as to whether that will change in the future.

Wrape said the team knows how important these guidelines and protocols are for them to have a season.

“I think we have adapted well,” Sellers said. “It’s been a bit of a challenge, but we have done a great job working through it.”

