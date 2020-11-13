Scotland volleyball hopes to challenge for conference title

The Lady Scots work on kills and blocking drills during a practice at Scotland High School Nov. 10, 2020. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The Lady Scots work on digs and defensive drills during a practice at Scotland High School Nov. 10, 2020. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Scotland High School Volleyball Schedule • Nov. 17 Jack Britt • Nov. 19 Purnell Swett • Nov. 23 @ Hoke County • Nov. 24 @ Seventy-First • Dec. 1 @ Pinecrest • Dec. 3 Lumberton • Dec. 8 @ Richmond • Dec. 10 @ Jack Britt • Dec. 15 @ Purnell Swett • Dec. 17 Hoke County • Dec. 29 Seventy-First • Dec. 30 Pinecrest • Jan. 4 @ Lumberton • Jan. 7 Richmond

LAURINBURG — At long last, it’s finally here.

The coaches have been waiting for it, the athletes have been waiting for it and the fans have been waiting for it.

The return of public high school sports in North Carolina has arrived, as Scotland High School volleyball and cross country look to kick off the 2020-2021 athletic calendar with the respective regular seasons next week.

When the Lady Scots resumed workouts back in September, there was some trepidation as to whether their season would actually come to fruition, even as the NCHSAA announced an amended conference-only schedule that had volleyball starting in November and running through January.

“I thought our season would be cancelled because of the pandemic,” said senior Kinsley Sheppard, “but I’m glad that we’ve decided to play through it. Everyone is excited and ready to play.”

Even with the abbreviated schedule, head coach Mallory Wheeler expects her squad to compete to finish at the top of the conference.

“The mood of the team is positive and optimistic,” she said. “It has been a challenging year for everyone, and the girls are excited and relieved to be back on the court again doing what they love.”

Last year, the Lady Scots finished 17-10 overall and second-place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with an 11-3 record. A couple late season losses cost them ground in the regular season standings as they finished behind Pinecrest and ahead of Richmond.

Senior Carleigh Carter said the team is hoping to improve on their standing from last year, while also going further in the playoffs.

“We plan on winning the conference and making it to the playoffs,” Sheppard said. “Last year we went to the second round of the playoffs, but this year I think we will make it to states.”

The Lady Scots were a young, but talented team last season, and return most of their key contributors, despite losing three seniors to graduation. Kinsley and Kaddence Sheppard, Raven Taylor, Angelle Norton, Kamdyn Morgan, Nikki Strickland and the Carter sisters, Carleigh and Kate are all back.

“I expect Kate Carter and Kinsley Sheppard to make the biggest leaps from last year to this year,” Wheeler said. “I think that Kate will be more confident and more of a dominant force at the net.”

Wheeler added that she expects Kinsley Sheppard and Carleigh Carter to step into major leadership roles this season as seniors, along with Kate Carter and Taylor Waitley with their strong work ethic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Lady Scots delayed moving from outdoor conditioning workouts to doing work in the gymnasium to just shortly before official practices began.

“Practices have been going well,” Wheeler said. “We are working on the fundamentals of what we think we need to be proficient at — serving and passing.”

That minimal prep time could likely affect the team’s ability to gel and play together the first part of the season and could end up being one of the team’s weaknesses, according to Wheeler.

But, with so many key contributors returning, that familiarity with one another could minimize that early adjustment period.

“Our team is really close and we have good team chemistry,” Carleigh Carter said.

Wheeler said she thinks her team’s strengths will be its offense and its defensive pursuit.

Serving will also likely be one of the Lady Scots’ strengths since they return four of the top-12 leaders in the conference in service aces from a year ago. Carleigh Carter had 74 aces, Taylor had 69, Morgan had 61 and Kate Carter had 47.

Carleigh Carter led the team in kills last year as a junior and was sixth in the conference in total kills with 218.

Defensively, Scotland may have lost Abby Quick to graduation, but it returns libero and defensive specialist Raven Taylor.

With COVID numbers rising nationally and around the state, Gov. Cooper kept the state in Phase 3 of reopening, while decreasing the number restriction for indoor gatherings from 25 to 10.

However, that restriction won’t affect high school volleyball games. Schools will still be allowed to have up to 25 fans in attendance, socially distanced, in addition to the athletes, coaches and support staff in the gyms.

Everyone present in the gym is required to wear a mask, and as of Thursday afternoon that now includes the on-court athletes, according to the NCHSAA. The mandate also states that all athletes, coaches and support staff must wear masks during practices and skill development sessions, as well.

“The team has been compliant and flexible with the challenges of the pandemic,” Wheeler said. “They have been willing to follow all protocols and make changes when they are necessary.”

