Youth basketball registration starting Nov. 2

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is beginning registration for youth basketball starting Nov. 2.

Participation is for kids in age groups 6-and-under, 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 12-and-under girls. Limited space is available and COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will apply.

Practice and games will all be at the Wagram Recreation Center. Each team will practice once per week starting Jan. 4, before games begin Jan. 18.

Registration is $15, but the fee will not be collected until Jan. 4.

Sign-ups for indoor soccer will begin Jan. 11.

The deadline for registration is Dec. 6. Register online through civic recreation at scotlandcounty.org or call 910-277-2585.

