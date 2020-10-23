Carter sisters hope volleyball season will garner recruiting interest

Scotland’s Kate Carter prepares to serve during the Lady Scots’ SAC tournament second-round matchup with Richmond from 2019. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo Scotland’s Carleigh Carter serves during the Lady Scots’ first-round playoff win in 2019. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

LAURINBURG — Football players aren’t the only high school athletes dealing with recruiting issues caused by COVID-19.

The start of Scotland High School volleyball season being pushed back from August to November by the NCHSAA due to the pandemic threw a wrench into senior Carleigh Carter and junior Kate Carter’s recruiting plans.

“Not being able to travel and play in front of coaches was a big setback,” Carleigh said. “Now, going into my senior year, I feel like I am very behind.”

Junior year can be just as crucial to recruiting as senior year, and sometimes more so depending on the sport and time of year it plays. Both Carleigh and Kate are multi-sport athletes for the Fighting Scots, competing in golf, tennis and even bowling, but volleyball is what they want to continue to play at the collegiate level.

“Normally by this time, Division I coaches would have been able to start talking to me, but the pandemic has pushed back the dates for them to talk to me,” Kate said. “Luckily, I am a junior, so I have this year and next for coaches to watch and talk to me.”

So far, Carleigh and Kate don’t have any offers yet. But, Kate is interested in Virginia Wesleyan, UNC-Wilmington, USC-Aiken and Queens University, while Carleigh has been in contact with College of Coastal Georgia, Averett University, Barton College and a couple of other schools.

Only recently did the NCAA clear Division II and III coaches to continue with the normal recruiting calendar, but Division I coaches still must wait until Jan. 1 until they can start doing in-person recruiting again with face-to-face meetings and in-person scouting at high schools.

By that point, Scotland will only have two games left in its regular season schedule, plus playoff games if the Lady Scots earn a postseason berth.

It’s common for high school athletes to play on travel teams in the offseason in order to stay competitive, in shape and improve their skill sets. In addition to playing for Fighting Scots, both Carter sisters play for AC Sandhills on a travel volleyball team.

Carleigh said last year was her first year playing for the travel team and that she improved considerably during that time. Kate added that being on the AC Sandhills team has helped them a bit with recruiting.

“My travel coach helps us pick out colleges that look like the best fit for us and then we email and send them film from one of the past tournaments we’ve played in,” Kate said. “Also, being on the team at AC Sandhills, we have a lot of opportunities to talk to coaches and play in front of them.”

However, the pandemic caused the cancellation of many tournaments over the past few months where college coaches would have been able to see them compete, which makes the upcoming high school volleyball season that much more important for them.

With the amended calendar slating the season to start in early November with the first official day of practice on Nov. 4 and the opener on Nov. 17 against Jack Britt, Kate and Carleigh said they’ll be able to get more game highlights that they can send to coaches and let coaches know about their game schedules.

Current NCHSAA regulations limit indoor gatherings to 25 people, but the NCHSAA is expected to release additional guidelines within the next couple weeks to indicate whether spectators and additional people will be allowed in gymnasiums for volleyball games.

“All the coaches I have been in contact with have said that they want to see my schedule so they can come watch,” Carleigh said. “So I am really hoping we get to have spectators.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.