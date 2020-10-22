Barfield named scholar athlete

Barfield will have chance to earn additional scholarship money in voting competition

Quarterback Tyler Barfield (12) throws a pass during a 2019 Scotland scrimmage against Dillon. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior quarterback Tyler Barfield has been selected as a Great American Rivalry Series scholar athlete for 2020.

Barfield is one of 144 scholar athletes chosen nationwide to receive a $500 scholarship from the Great American Rivalry Series in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s very well deserving,” said Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey. “He is an extremely hard worker on the field and in the classroom. He’s a great teammate and puts others before himself. I couldn’t think of a more deserving young man.”

Barfield will now have the opportunity to earn more scholarship money. From the 144 scholar athletes, 25 will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and the Richmond County community can help show their support. Those 25 scholar athletes that receive the most votes will comprise the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and will receive additional scholarship money.

“I feel very honored and pleased, and I feel that all of the hard work that I have put into the classroom has paid off,” Barfield said. “I was surprised and didn’t know anything about it until I looked on Twitter and where I was tagged in a post.”

Barfield said he was nominated by Scotland High’s scholarships/ACT/SAT coordinator April Johnson, along with Bailey and athletic director David Johnson.

Scholar athlete award recipients are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.

Barfield said he isn’t sure where he wants to go to college yet, but knows he wants to study architecture.

He added that he’s applying to NC State, UNC-Charlotte and East Carolina and that he’s received a recruiting offer from Methodist University. He’s also been in contact with the coaches at Averett University and Ferrum College.

“I’m doing both, but I’m hoping to get some more offers,” Barfield said. “I’m also going through with applying to colleges, just in case.”

During the 2019 season, Barfield was 34-for-77 passing for 583 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.

To vote for Barfield, go to https://greatamericanrivalry.com/2020-scholar-athlete-hall-of-fame-voting/.

