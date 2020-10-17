Lady Saints fall to Antioch, 3-0

Junior Taylor Sims (left), junior Sailor Hill (3), 8th grader Zoey Neff, sophomore Sydney Bell (12) and senior Sara Decker (7) prepare to return serve Friday night against Antioch Christian Academy. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Despite another tough loss, Scotland Christian Academy volleyball coach Daryl Cook is encouraging his players to keep their head up and not get down on themselves.

“You can’t win when you’re down on yourself,” Cook said. “One good play can erase five bad ones. When they get down on themselves, their energy level crashes. That’s one of those things that’s hard to coach through. A player’s got to decide, ‘okay, I’m going to let that go.’ We have a three-second rule – you have three seconds to beat yourself up. Learn from it, let it go and then get back in the game. If you carry it, it’s just going to keep compounding.”

The Lady Saints fell 3-0 to Antioch Christian Academy Friday night, dropping the team to 1-8 on the season.

Cook said he thought the team started out strong and competed well in the first two sets. After an early deficit in the first set, SCA made a run on the serve of Alexus Blackwell, but was unable to close it out.

After Antioch took the first set 25-20, a series of errors cost the Lady Saints in the second set, as the Gators secured a 2-0 lead 25-16.

Antioch’s consistency in keeping the ball alive and in play caused issues for the Lady Saints.

“These girls can compete against anybody,” Cook said. “Once we got down on ourselves, we were kind of slow to the ball, and when that happens, our passing really drops. And when that happens, we don’t score, we make bad decisions. That’s the main thing we’re trying to emphasize right now with these girls is just to stay focused and get your feet to the ball. If we’re not moving fast enough to the ball, then we’re just hurting ourselves.”

The Gators closed out the win by taking the third set 25-15.

JV picks up 2-1 win

The Lady Saints junior varsity squad managed to hang on for a tight 2-1 win.

Antioch struggled to return SCA’s serve in the first set, which led to a handful of quick, easy points for the Lady Saints.

Despite a late Antioch run, SCA was able to close out the first set 25-22.

However, the Lady Saints were the team with service return issues in the second set, and the Gators capitalized, running away with the second set 25-16.

The deciding set was a tight, back-and-forth affair as each team exchanged points. The Lady Saints were able to close out the win with an ace to take the third set 17-15.

