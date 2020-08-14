Here’s your introduction to … me

1,835 miles.

That’s how many miles I’ve moved between living in four different cities in four different states over the past two years before my journey brought me to Rockingham.

My name is Neel Madhavan, and in case you aren’t yet aware, I’m the new regional sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange, Richmond County Daily Journal and The Anson Record. Although my coverage focus will be sports, I’ll be covering a little bit of everything here and there, especially as sports have been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I was born and raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, which is where I spent my entire life until 2018. I went to college there and got my first jobs there, as well. I knew eventually I wanted to explore other places and live elsewhere, while at the same time continuing to improve my skillsets and pursue my chosen profession, so I went to graduate school in Chicago.

It wasn’t the first time I lived on my own, but it was the first time I lived in a city that wasn’t Morgantown. I loved the experience of living in a city, but some small part of me always missed the small-town vibe.

After finishing grad school last fall, I worked tirelessly to find a job in sports journalism that aligned with my interests and my passions. After seven months of searching, the Richmond County Daily Journal was the first place to see what I had to offer, to give me the opportunity that I treasured so greatly.

I will work as hard as I can to make sure that the Daily Journal made the right choice to take a chance on a young, burgeoning writer. Plus, of course, I will work as hard as I can to ensure that the area’s sports fans are informed about what’s going on.

Journalism and local news coverage are under threat, whether from an ever-evolving news media landscape or the predatory investment practices of hedge funds and the volatile words of individuals in positions of power and prominence.

I understand that we’re all struggling economically and financially right now for a variety of reasons, all closely tied to the pandemic. But, we need your support to continue to work for you and bring you the news of what’s going on in our community. If you can, purchase a subscription to your local newspaper and support local news. If you’re already a subscriber, that’s fantastic. We greatly appreciate your support, and we hope we can continue to count on your support as we progress into the future.

For me, sports are a magical place that unify us in a way that few other things seem to do nowadays. Despite their inherently competitive nature, sports bring people together, inspire us, motivate us, and provide an outlet from the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

I want to help shine a light on and tell the many remarkable stories of those that compete in and are involved in sports. If you know of an interesting, heartfelt, funny, tragic or unique sports story that you think deserves to be told, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. Even if it’s not necessarily a sports story, if you think it deserves to be told, please reach out.

I’m excited to be here, and I’m looking forward to meeting people and getting to know our community.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671, Ext. 2748, or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.