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Hooligans host cookout ahead of 2026-27 season opener

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Hooligans newly acquired head coach Joe Critcher, right, at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026. Courtesy Photos

Hooligans newly acquired head coach Joe Critcher, right, at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026.

Courtesy Photos

Members of the Highland Hooligans staff and 2026-27 roster at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026. Courtesy Photos

Members of the Highland Hooligans staff and 2026-27 roster at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026.

Courtesy Photos

Members of the Highland Hooligans staff and 2026-27 roster at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026. Courtesy Photos

Members of the Highland Hooligans staff and 2026-27 roster at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026.

Courtesy Photos

Hooligans general manager Billy Norris. Courtesy Photos

Hooligans general manager Billy Norris.

Courtesy Photos

Members of the Highland Hooligans staff and 2026-27 roster at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026. Courtesy Photos

Members of the Highland Hooligans staff and 2026-27 roster at the “Welcome to Town” cookout on May 20, 2026.

Courtesy Photos

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans hosted a “Welcome to Town” cookout on Wednesday, hosted by Terry Parker for the new 2026-27 Highland Hooligans.

Coming off a 13-16 record, the Hooligans introduced changes to their staff, hiring Joe Critcher as head coach, a resident of Laurinburg who played collegiate baseball at St. Andrews University from 1981 to 1983 and added numerous new faces to help build off a first-round playoff exit.

The Hooligans’ season opener will take place Saturday versus the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs at 7 p.m.

Photos from the cookout follow.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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