NCHSAA sets new schedule for prep sports

On Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker made the following statement on an amended 2020-2021 sports calendar:

“You all have been waiting patiently for a decision from the NCHSAA relative to an amended sports calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year. Please keep in mind that these proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across NC. However, last night the Board of Directors approved a framework we believe maximizes the opportunities for students in our membership to participate in athletics at some point during this school year, regardless of what plan is a school and/or school system operates.

“The NCHSAA Board approved an amended calendar for the 2020-2021 school year in a special called meeting for this purpose on Tuesday via Zoom. This calendar represents the hard work of the NCHSAA Staff, Board of Directors and various committees such as the City/County Athletic Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the Sports Ad Hoc Committee. There is still much work to be done on the details of implementing athletic programs and contests during this pandemic, but we thank these committees and individuals for their hard work to bring us to this point. We recognize that this is a lot of information to digest and drastically different from the way the sport calendar has been aligned for years in North Carolina.

“However, as we mentioned many weeks ago, ‘We will play again.’ In that mantra we believe, and it is in that spirit that we present this calendar. It is the belief of the Board of Directors and our staff that this calendar provides us the greatest chance of providing interscholastic athletic opportunities to the students of the NCHSAA for the 2020-2021 academic year. We believe that this is the best path forward to a safe return to the field.

“Our decision-making process has been careful and calculated, as we work to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and administrators during this unprecedented time. There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19 related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular-season opportunities for student-athletes. We are committed to that work and will continue to lead and govern interscholastic athletic programs across this state that support and enrich the educational experience provided by our member schools in such a manner to maintain the standards of excellence that the NCHSAA has become known for.”

The new schedule

High school football season will begin in early February and run through early April, while no sports will be permitted to hold official tryouts or practices until at least Nov. 4.

The first sports that will be played are cross country and volleyball, starting in November and running through early January. Swimming will follow, starting in late November and running through the end of January.

Basketball season has been pushed back to December. It will run from December through mid-February. Boys soccer and boys & girls lacrosse are scheduled to begin in January and end in mid-March.

Golf, boys tennis, girls soccer, and softball will be played in March and April. Then the sports year will end with baseball, girls tennis, track & field, and wrestling from mid-April through mid-June.

All seasons will be shortened, with football playing seven games and most other sports playing 14 games. Cross country, swimming & diving, and track & field will have 10 competitions.