The West play-in race may be decided by slimmest of margins

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Tiebreakers won’t factor into who qualifies for the Western Conference play-in series. The four remaining teams in the race for those two spots will all play a different total of games in this coronavirus-interrupted season, meaning none of those clubs can finish with identical records.

So, winning percentages will decide everything.

And the margins there could be razor close — just about the slimmest possible.

A season like none other in NBA history may get a finish like none other, at least in the West. An analysis by The Associated Press shows there are two scenarios where the final difference between teams in the play-in race could be less than 0.001% — yes, less than one thousandth of a percent.

Memphis, Portland, San Antonio and Phoenix — the still-unbeaten-in-the-bubble, 6-0 at Disney Suns — are the last four teams standing in the race for the last West spot. The margin between the eighth-place Grizzlies and 11th-place Spurs, entering Tuesday, is just one game, and all four clubs have two games remaining.

By Thursday night at the latest, it’ll be known who the two clubs are that will be headed to the best-of-two play-in series, where the ninth-place finisher will have to beat the eighth-place finisher twice to advance.

That series starts Saturday on ABC. Game 2, if necessary, is Sunday on ESPN. And by then, finally, someone will be able to start preparing for a West first-round series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

The super-close scenarios are mind-blowing.

If Portland finishes 2-0 and Memphis finishes 1-1, then the Trail Blazers would finish eighth and the Grizzlies ninth — separated in the standings by 0.00075 percentage points.

The other is this: Should Phoenix and San Antonio both win their final two games, it would see the Suns finish ahead of the Spurs by 0.00096 percentage points