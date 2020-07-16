Wrape tabbed as new Scotland varsity baseball coach; Hill named Union Pines AD

LAURINBURG — Greg Wrape has been named the new Scotland High varsity baseball head coach.

Wrape is taking over the position Chad Hill held for just over four seasons. The Moore County Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Hill as the new athletic director at Union Pines High School in Cameron.

Wrape, a 2002 graduate of Richmond Senior High, has been an assistant baseball coach at Scotland for eight years. He is also the head coach of the school’s cross country program, a position he will remain in for the time being.

“I’m extremely excited to be in this position,” Wrape said. “I’m excited about it. Working (as an assistant) the last eight years, and now being assigned as a head coach, it’s a dream come true.”

The Fighting Scots posted a 67-37 record in the Hill era, which included just three games in a 2019-20 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scots posted a winning record in each of Hill’s four full seasons as head coach. The Fighting Scots won the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship in 2019.

Armed with a roster that includes several players who’ve either committed to or drawn interest from college programs, Wrape said the Scots are in position to play at a high level in the years to come.

“We plan on being very competitive,” Wrape said. “We want to win conference championships and make deep runs into the playoffs. If that’s not your goal, to win a conference championship and to make it several rounds into the playoffs, there’s no sense in doing it.

“I certainly have high expectations and goals of winning,” Wrape added. “With that, we want to develop these players the best we can. Some of them have committed, and we want them to realize their potential to be able to accomplish their individual goals also — whether that’s playing at the next level on the field or just going to college to get a degree to get into the workforce.”

Hill’s return to Union Pines

Hill is entering his second stint at Union Pines. He was the Vikings’ baseball coach for nine seasons before taking the Scotland job in 2015.

Hill, who also served as an assistant football coach at Scotland, said the Union Pines position was a “good opportunity to move up into administration,” but taking the job wasn’t an easy decision to make. He said it was difficult to part ways with the baseball team, especially considering how abruptly the 2020 season ended.

It might be a while before Hill gets used to not coaching baseball.

“I’m sure I’ll have withdrawals from not making a lineup card,” Hill said with a laugh.

Union Pines competes in the 3A Tri-County 6 conference, which also consists of Lee County, Southern Lee, Harnett Central, Triton and Western Harnett.