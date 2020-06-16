Athletics Hall of Fame nominations sought

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School is currently accepting nominations for its inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame class.

Eight individuals will be inducted in the inaugural class. Nominations will be accepted until July 31. Nominations are open to the public. There are three different ways of obtaining the necessary forms: online at the Scotland County Schools website and Facebook page; online at Scotland High’s own website and Facebook page; and hard copies can be picked up at Scotland High. For more information about the nomination process or to submit forms, contact Athletic Director David Johnson at [email protected] or 910-276-7370.

Of this year’s eight inductees, five will be former Scotland High coaches or players; two will be Legacy Awards (athletes from the pre-integration era and pre-consolidation era schools, such as Laurel Hill High, I. Ellis Johnson, Carver High, Shaw High, Gibson High, Wagram High and Laurinburg Institute) and one will be a Roll of Honor recipient (any individual who has made significant contributions to the Scotland High athletics program).

Each class after the inaugural Hall of Fame class will consist of five individuals.

There will be a five-year period after a person graduates from Scotland High before they are eligible for the Hall of Fame. Coaches will become eligible three years after their last coaching assignment at Scotland. Athletes nominated for the Hall of Fame must have received a varsity letter from Scotland in a sport sponsored by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Nominated coaches need to have served a minimum of three years as a varsity head coach at Scotland.

State champion teams and state runner-up teams are also eligible to be nominated for the Hall of Fame.

Information about the Hall of Fame Banquet will be released at a later date.

