Clemson football earns academic honors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom.

The Tigers’ 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. Scores are based on academic eligibility, retention rates and degrees that are earned.

Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA. The other national championship teams to make the list were:

— Colorado in women’s cross country

— Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing

— Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics

— Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo

— Stephen F. Austin in bowling

— Texas in men’s tennis

— UCLA in beach volleyball