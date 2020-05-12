Tagovailoa signs $30.275 million, 4-year deal with Miami

MIAMI — Now Tua Tagovailoa can pay for that Cadillac Escalade he gave his mom.

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the deal.

Tagovailoa posted a video on Mother’s Day that showed him surprising his mother, Diane, with a black SUV.

Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he’ll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020.

The quarterback wore jersey No. 13 with the Crimson Tide, but that number was worn in Miami by Dan Marino and retired. But Tagovailoa was assigned jersey No. 1 with the Dolphins and is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned last week.

QB assigned the No. 1 jersey number