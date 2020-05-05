Fairmont’s Kadeem Leonard catching big offers

FAIRMONT — Fairmont junior Kadeem Leonard still is in a bit of shock from the college attention he is getting this spring. The linebacker and tight end has caught the eye of countless NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision programs this offseason and has offers to show from it.

“I was surprised because I didn’t think it would come this early,” he said.

Even though the new coronavirus pandemic has taken away sports and practices, Leonard has received offers from Army, Eastern Illinois, University of Central Florida and Howard this spring. The one offer that stands out above the rest to Leonard and interim Fairmont football coach George Coltharp is UCF as the Knights have established themselves as a perennial power at the FBS level.

“He’s probably got the best offer in the region,” Coltharp said. “He’s definitely got the flagship offer in the county, and probably the flagship offer in the conference. UCF is a big offer.”

When UCF came calling for Leonard, he had flashbacks of watching the program grow from 0-12 in 2015 to a 13-0 season in 2017 where the Knights declared themselves national champs.

“That shocked me. That’s where Shaquem Griffin played,” Leonard said. “That shocked me because I grew up watching him play.”

Coltharp likened Leonard to E.E. Smith graduate and former NFL Draft first-round pick Aaron Curry in terms of his body size and attributes. At 6-foot-2 and nearing 200 pounds, Leonard bring athleticism as well with his large frame that helps him as an edge rusher, as well as dropping back in coverage.

His versatility to be a solid pass catchers on the other side of the ball translate to his attention on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think his ability to play in space helps. His explosiveness and also he’s physical. The other thing that coaches like to mention is he has good ball skills based on some of the plays he made on offense,” Coltharp said. “You take those skill sets and put them in a defensive player, now you’ve got a kid that a lot of people like. He can play up in the box or he can play out in space and not be a huge liability.”

Now in the middle of a crisis that is keeping players from their high school gyms, fields and weight rooms to prepare for next season, Leonard and other Golden Tornadoes are doing their best to stay in shape.

“I’ve been working out with a lot of my teammates. We’ve been meeting up, working out, lifting a little bit of weights and running,” Leonard said.

Come this fall, barring any changes where football doesn’t get to be played at the high school level, Coltharp expects Leonard to live up to the billing of not only a premier player, but a senior leader to match that of his play.

“We expect him to demonstrate leadership and earn that offer,” Coltharp said. “The one thing I tell my guys is that elite teams are teams that players lead. We are going to put a lot on Kadeem and exact him to lead.”

On top of being a leader, Leonard also looks to be modest coming from his stellar offseason.

“I’m expected to be a leader of the team and help the younger players and stuff,” Leonard said. “It’s been fun, but I’ve got to remain humble and keep working like I don’t got no offers.”

Fairmont has produced some of the county’s best football products in recent years, and while Leonard is one catching a lot of attention from colleges, Coltharp doesn’t expect him to be the only one.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t have three or four guys sitting at that table with the talent that we have and the relationships I’ve made with people over the years and the job that they are doing on the field and in the classroom,” he said.

The attention to the classroom is an area that Coltharp wants to grow with the program and he said that will help when coaches show interest in players. Leonard was an example he gave as a player who already met the GPA and test scores for all NCAA divisions.

“We’re just going to build a foundation of academic and hard work so that all of our kids are going to be recruited. That’s always been a goal of mine that whenever a college coach comes into the building, all he has to do is ask about their names and not worry about their grades.”

