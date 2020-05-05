Braves welcome seven in men’s basketball signing class

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards announced a slew of additions to his 2020-21 roster as high school seniors Jaylon Brown, Nate Dunlop, Ty Hurst, Trenton McIntyre, Marc McLaurin and Jordan McNeill joined NCAA Division II transfer Malik Sanders to comprise the newest crop of talent for the Braves. It is the first signing class for Richards who took over the reins of the program in March.

“We would like to welcome these young men into our Braves Basketball family. Even though it is a large class, we feel like we accomplished our goal of identifying both tough, competitive players and high-character people,” UNCP first-year head coach Drew Richards said. “All seven have played winning basketball during their careers, and we expect each of them to have a significant impact on the upward trajectory of our program. I also want to thank our coaching staff for working their tails off to bring in such a strong class at a difficult time for the world.”

The guard-heavy class features four players that will be playing in the collegiate ranks for the first time, but Sanders brings experience and a solid guard presence that will be needed with the exodus of three-year starter David Strother at point guard.

Sanders played in 25 games with 14 starts at Western New Mexico University last season where he averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He shot 41.3 percent from the perimeter.

“Malik is a dynamic, hard-nosed guard who impacts the game in every category,” Richards said. “He provides experience on the perimeter, while also shooting a high percentage, play-making and finishing above the rim. He also lights up the ball 94 feet and will battle for rebounds.”

McNeill makes the short trip from Lumberton to UNCP after closing his career out by helping the Pirates to a 4A state co-championship title. He was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference and Robeson County Player of the Year.

”Jordan is one tough, blue collar dude,” Richards said. “He has the ability to shoot it from deep but not afraid to mix it up in the paint with strong drives and offensive rebounds. Outside of his scoring, he plays extremely hard and is as competitive as they come.”

The other in-state guard the Braves signed was McIntyre, who claimed two state championships at Piedmont Classical High School. As a senior, he earned all-state, all-county and second consecutive all-conference laurels as a senior after averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals an outing.

“Trent is a Swiss Army Knife,” Richards said. “With his size and skill set, he is versatile enough to play and defend every perimeter position. This two-time state champion’s toughness and hustle set him apart on the floor as he does all the little things that will help any team be successful.”

A nominee for Mr. Basketball in Tenneesee, Hurst earned first team all-district and all-district tournament accolades as a senior after averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

“Ty is a smooth shooter with deep range,” Richards said. “He can also score from multiple areas on the floor while giving consistent effort on the backboards. He received many honors after leading his team to a record season and will be utilized as an impact scoring threat.”

Brown comes to Pembroke from Douglasville, Georgia where he earned all-state laurels from a pair of organizations as a senior and ranked No. 71 among seniors in the state of Georgia. As a senior, he averaged 16.6 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

“Jaylon is a talented, long and athletic guard who creates for himself and others,” Richards said. “He can score in bunches at all three levels while setting his teammates up. He can also challenge opposing ball handlers with his lateral quickness and aggressiveness.”

Both forward bring a diverse skill set to the program that goes beyond a typical post player. Dunlop Earned second consecutive all-state and all-region laurels as a senior after averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 26 games played. This past season he also totaled 19 blocks and made 26 3-pointers.

“Nate is a strong, skilled forward who can play inside and outside,” Richards said. “He has an extremely high motor and brings a physicality to the court every time he plays. His ability to stretch the floor and score in the interior fits us and we expect him to have an immediate impact.”

McLaurin comes from Laney High School in Wilmington and he averaged 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists an outing in his final prep season.

“Marc is a versatile forward who can play all over the court,” Richards said. “He also rebounds at an extremely high level, utilizing his strength and IQ. He has the ability to be plugged into multiple roles for our team.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Braves.jpg