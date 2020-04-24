St. Andrews adds women’s beach volleyball, women’s wrestling

Smith Smith Soto Soto

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University athletics department announced in a Friday news release the additions of women’s beach volleyball and women’s wrestling to its lineup of sports teams.

Nick Soto, the current coach of the men’s wrestling team, will expand his coaching duties to cover the women’s squad.

“We are extremely excited about the start of our women’s wrestling program,” Soto said. “It’s great to see more and more women competing in the sport and we are grateful to be able to provide an opportunity where these student-athletes can earn a quality education and compete at a high level. Laurinburg is a great place with a tight-knit, friendly community and we’re eager to get going!”

Tessa Smith, who is currently an assistant coach on the women’s volleyball staff, will be the head coach of the beach volleyball team.

“We are so excited to bring beach volleyball to St. Andrews,” Smith said. “The sport grows every year at the collegiate level and gives more opportunities for women to compete. It is one of the fastest-growing sports in college athletics, and as an alumna, I cannot wait to be a part of building such an amazing program at a place near and dear to my heart.”

With the new additions in place, SAU’s athletics department will feature 27 teams — 12 men’s teams, 12 women’s teams and three coed teams. St. Andrews has now added four new sports in the past two years.

“This is really good for our institution and something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” St. Andrews Athletic Director Elizabeth Burris said.

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

