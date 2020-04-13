Billups shocks Young to open tournament

Chauncey Billups has notched another big-time upset in his basketball career.

The 2004 NBA Finals MVP defeated Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, currently second this season in the NBA in points scored, at the ripe old age of 43 to open the NBA’s remote horse competition. The tournament is being held to fill the sports vacuum created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Young looked on his way to an easy victory, giving Billups three straight letters to open the game. illups ended up roaring back, however. Mr. Big Shot hung five straight letters on Young, sealing it with an underhanded free throw.

Young never quite showed the halfcourt shots he jokingly teased during the tournament.

In other results

— The next match, between Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley and WNBA great Tamika Catchings, was significantly more lopsided. Conley pulled out the win with only H, and made some great shots along the way.

The final shot: a layup from behind the backboard.

— While Billups triumphed in comeback fashion, the competition wasn’t as kind to the other retired NBA player in the field.

Paul Pierce went down H-O-R to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, then went down H-O-R-S-E for a shutout loss.

— Arguably the best game of the day came between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley.

Helped by Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot, she went shot-for-shot with Paul and came out on top. A highlight of the game: Quigley hitting a bankshot while sitting on the ground.

Semifinals set

The tournament’s semifinals will see Quigley face LaVine, while Billups will try to repeat against Conley. The contest will be aired Thursday on ESPN at 9 p.m.